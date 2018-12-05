Cattle farmer stabbed, pistol-whipped in Vryheid armed robbery

A massive manhunt was launched in the Vryheid district and surrounding area on Tuesday after a cattle farmer in Gluckstadt was stabbed and his frail father injured during a farm attack at Uitzicht Farm, reports Vryheid Herald.

Dirk de Vaal and his father were assisting customers with a cattle purchase on Tuesday afternoon when four unknown men arrived in a white Toyota Hilux with MP registration plates.

At first, the men pretended they were also interested in buying cattle. As soon as the first customers left, however, the four men drew firearms, ordering Dirk, his father, and their farm workers to lie on the ground.

SAPS communications officer for the Zululand Cluster, Captain Nkosie Gwala, said the attackers bound their victims with ropes, assaulted them with the butts of their guns, and demanded cash and firearms.

The attackers led Dirk and his father to the De Vaal’s farmhouse where they stole cash, cellphones, a rifle, and 50 rounds of ammunition.

During the ordeal, Dirk was stabbed in the back and his face was badly injured. Dirk’s father was lucky to have only suffered minor injuries. Both father and son were treated for their injuries in a hospital and have since been discharged.

A search for the attackers took place on land and by air and various community crime fighters from AfriForum, Vryheid Neighbourhood Watch, Kambula Farmers’ Association, LMS brokers, Melmoth traffic department, Ulundi traffic department, and the Mthonjaneni Farmers’ Association assisted Vryheid SAPS with manpower and resources.

The attackers, however, were still at large at the time of publishing.

