Don’t trust the ANC with long term planning and solutions – Floyd Shivambu

Kaunda Selisho

The party’s deputy president accused the ruling party of being short-sighted because they ‘live for now’.

The deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed the ANC once again in the wake of load shedding.

Shivambu shared an old video of then president Jacob Zuma speaking about load shedding and promising the nation there would never be load shedding again.

Shivambu then went on to say that as a result, “the people of South Africa must never ever trust the ANC with long-term planning and solutions” as they “live for now and have no clear vision for the future!”

For weeks, the country has been lamenting the fact that, not only is load shedding back, it now lasts longer than it used to and affects things such as cellular networks.

The problem is reportedly due to the fact that the power utility has not been able to run the necessary maintenance on their power units over the years due to financial mismanagement.

They have, however, allocated money to address this issue.

Speaking to YFM’s Oliver Dickson on Tuesday evening, Eskom deputy spokesperson Dikatso Mothae confirmed that “R11.5 billion has been set aside to address maintenance in the next 12 months as part of the recovery plan”.

