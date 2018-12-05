Don’t trust the ANC with long term planning and solutions – Floyd Shivambu

The deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed the ANC once again in the wake of load shedding.

Shivambu shared an old video of then president Jacob Zuma speaking about load shedding and promising the nation there would never be load shedding again.

Ex-President said there will never e load shedding again, and now it’s back. Reality is that the people of South Africa must never ever trust the ANC with long term planning and solutions. They live for now and have no clear vision for the future! pic.twitter.com/51edw7ijRY — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 5, 2018

Shivambu then went on to say that as a result, “the people of South Africa must never ever trust the ANC with long-term planning and solutions” as they “live for now and have no clear vision for the future!”

For weeks, the country has been lamenting the fact that, not only is load shedding back, it now lasts longer than it used to and affects things such as cellular networks.

So when there’s load shedding cellular network doesn’t work either? Or is it just my network? — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) December 4, 2018

Eskom has introduced Stage 5 loadshedding ☹️ Where they come to your house and blow your candles out ???? — David Potter (@DavidCOJ102) December 5, 2018

The term “loadshedding” is perhaps the greatest neologism of all time. It makes a population hamstrung with a failing electricity grid sound fancy as fuck when they can’t turn the lights on. — IG: richpoplak (@Poplak) December 4, 2018

The problem is reportedly due to the fact that the power utility has not been able to run the necessary maintenance on their power units over the years due to financial mismanagement.

They have, however, allocated money to address this issue.

Speaking to YFM’s Oliver Dickson on Tuesday evening, Eskom deputy spokesperson Dikatso Mothae confirmed that “R11.5 billion has been set aside to address maintenance in the next 12 months as part of the recovery plan”.

Hi Oliver, R11.5bn has been set aside to address maintenance in the next 12 months as part of the recovery plan. — Dikatso Mothae (@kedikatso) December 4, 2018

