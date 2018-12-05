 
menu
South Africa 5.12.2018 12:33 pm

TRC co-founder Alex Boraine has died

Citizen reporter
Alex Boraine at a book launch with Desmond Tutu. Picture: YouTube.

Alex Boraine at a book launch with Desmond Tutu. Picture: YouTube.

The man who was vice chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission alongside Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has passed away.

Jeremy Boraine, his son, confirmed that his father had passed away in the early hours of Wednesday after a long battle with illness. While he was in remission from cancer, he had reportedly stopped eating and had been growing weaker.

Boraine was a lawyer and theologian who is best known for putting forward the idea of South Africa having a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He went on to be its vice chair alongside Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, from 1996 to 1998.

From 1986 to 1995, Boraine headed two South African non-profit organisations concerned with ending apartheid and addressing the legacy it left behind.

In October 2000 Boraine was awarded the President’s Medal for Human Rights in Italy.

In November 2000, Boraine published a book titled A Country Unmasked, and in 2008 his biography, A Life in Transition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
I have not died and been replaced by a lookalike, says Nigerian president Buhari 3.12.2018
R50k reward offered for information on slain Limpopo councillor 28.11.2018
Poisoning suspected after 20 cattle and a goat found dead 27.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.