Zille compares ‘EFF’ trashing of Vodacom store to Germany’s Kristalnacht

Helen Zille has taken to Twitter to express her view that a joint statement from the EFF and Vodacom, which was first circulated by the EFF, is not actually a joint statement but one from the party alone.

The Cape Town premier expressed her hope that “Vodacom will issue a clear statement of its own”.

This is clearly an EFF (not joint) statement. I hope Vodacom will issue a clear statement of its own, and lay charges against the thugs who trashed their store and intimidated people. Hardly a coincidence that this horrific incident happened on the centenary of Kristalnacht. https://t.co/vluGwCGrad — Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 5, 2018

She then went on to say that she hoped the cellular giant “lays charges against the thugs who trashed their store and intimidated people”.

While the Limpopo EFF denied it was behind the trashing of a Vodacom store at Polokwane’s Mall of the North, it was reported that those involved did indeed claim to be EFF supporters and images show them to be wearing the party’s regalia.

Zille then said it was “hardly a coincidence that this horrific incident happened on the centenary of Kristalnacht.”

Also referred to as the Night of Broken Glass, Kristalnacht was a violent attack against Jews throughout Nazi Germany in 1938, carried out by both paramilitary forces and civilians.

While a few accused Zille of hyperbole with the Nazi comparison, others simply took her to task over her maths. While Zille said the incident happened on the “centenary” of Kristalnacht, the infamous night in German history actually took place 80 years ago, and a centenary means 100 years.

One Twitter user pointed out that the joint statement was in fact put out by Vodacom’s official Twitter account as well as the EFF’s, and does indeed seem to be a joint statement.

You seem to have missed it gogo????????????????????????https://t.co/iyykEKOx3o pic.twitter.com/hYQzQ6gxOv — Sihle Lonzi (@SihleLonzi) December 5, 2018

When blacks were killed by whites in this country, it was war on terrorists. When there’s an emancipation of blacks without any racial violence, it’s being compared to purging of Jews in Germany. Whites have perfected the art of MISLEADING and EXAGGERATING to gain empathy. pic.twitter.com/c5ms5ritmy — Salim Masala Essa (@KwapsSeiko) December 5, 2018

2018 – 1938 = 80… Centenary = 100 — Brendan Seery (@BrendanSeery1) December 5, 2018

Not the centenary, but your point is crystal clear if you'll pardon the unplanned pun. — Peter Terry (@PeterTerry3) December 5, 2018

