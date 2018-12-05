 
South Africa 5.12.2018 02:06 pm

Zille compares ‘EFF’ trashing of Vodacom store to Germany’s Kristalnacht

Daniel Friedman
Hellen Zille at a Workers' Day celebration on the Midvaal near Meyerton, South Africa on May 1, 2012. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lucky Maibi)

She also did not believe the joint statement was put out by both the network and the party.

Helen Zille has taken to Twitter to express her view that a joint statement from the EFF and Vodacom, which was first circulated by the EFF, is not actually a joint statement but one from the party alone.

The Cape Town premier expressed her hope that “Vodacom will issue a clear statement of its own”.

She then went on to say that she hoped the cellular giant “lays charges against the thugs who trashed their store and intimidated people”.

While the Limpopo EFF denied it was behind the trashing of a Vodacom store at Polokwane’s Mall of the North, it was reported that those involved did indeed claim to be EFF supporters and images show them to be wearing the party’s regalia.

Zille then said it was “hardly a coincidence that this horrific incident happened on the centenary of Kristalnacht.”

READ MORE: EFF and Vodacom release joint statement saying they’ve kissed and made up

Also referred to as the Night of Broken Glass, Kristalnacht was a violent attack against Jews throughout Nazi Germany in 1938, carried out by both paramilitary forces and civilians.

While a few accused Zille of hyperbole with the Nazi comparison, others simply took her to task over her maths. While Zille said the incident happened on the “centenary” of Kristalnacht, the infamous night in German history actually took place 80 years ago, and a centenary means 100 years.

One Twitter user pointed out that the joint statement was in fact put out by Vodacom’s official Twitter account as well as the EFF’s, and does indeed seem to be a joint statement.

