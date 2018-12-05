Good Samaritan bombarded by women claiming lost ring is theirs

At least eight upset and sincere women have called a local Good Samaritan to claim that the wedding ring he recently found in Birchleigh is their diamond ring, reports Kempton Express.

But Rudolf Ninaber told Kempton Express: “You see, the ring isn’t even a woman’s ring at all.”

Ninaber added that the wedding ring he found in the parking area at Meat Factory on Elgin Road is a man’s very unique ring.

ALSO READ: British couple get happy ending to engagement ring disaster in US

“It is also valuable because I took it to a jeweller to estimate the price,” he added.

Ninaber is determined to find the rightful owner of the ring and hopes this time he’ll be luckier.

“Imagine how sad you would be if you lost your wedding ring,” he told Express in a previous interview.

Anyone who thinks the ring might be theirs can call Ninaber on 071 508 9812. They will have to describe what the ring looks like.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.