Twitter accuses Malema of getting ‘handouts’ from Rupert

EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter to express his pride at the EFF being mega-rich businessman Johan Rupert’s only nightmare, following Rupert’s controversial interview on Power FM.

“We remain the only nightmare to Rupert and fighters, we should be very proud about that. Proud because all those who protect and speak in defence of whiteness must suffer political palpitations and respiratory problems because of the EFF,” his tweet said.

We remain the only nightmare to Rupert and fighters we should be very proud about that. Proud because all those who protect and speak in defense of whiteness must suffer political palpitations and respiratory problems because of the @EFFSouthAfrica EFF. Salute #Asijiki — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 5, 2018

This follows an EFF statement expressing similar sentiments and saying the party has “warned” South Africa about the Remgro and Richemont chairperson.

Some on Twitter, however, don’t appear to believe Malema when he says he is an enemy Rupert’s.

A few have even responded to the EFF commander-in-chief by accusing him of having received money from the businessman.

One user asked him if he did or didn’t “beg for money from Johan Rupert”, another alleged that “Rupert has instructed Malema and Ramaphosa to manage the process” of land expropriation “to ensure not a single white-owned property is taken”. One alleged that Malema and Rupert had a “secret” and yet another accused the EFF leader of “getting handouts from Rupert”.

The last user said this accusation related to a speech Rupert made while accepting the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Twitter user’s version of events is that “Rupert said he’d expose Malema during his acceptance speech at the Sunday Times awards coz he does give him money”[sic].

While Rupert did say something similar, it was largely received as having been a joke.

In the speech, Rupert jokingly said that if Malema did not stop making allegations about him, including that he secretly runs organisations such as the AND, DA, and Sars, he would make similar allegations about giving money to the EFF.

“I did send [Malema] a text message through a friend that if he doesn’t stop lying about me, I’m going to tell the world that I actually do give him money,” the businessman said at the time.

“All I have to say is I met you, I like you, and I’m actually backing you. So, stop lying about me and I won’t lie about our relationship.”

@Julius_S_Malema Did you or did you not beg for money from Johan Rupert? — Isithwalandwe Chief Ramalisa (@honourableTshif) December 5, 2018

Rupert has instructed Malema and Ramaphosa to manage the process to ensure not a single white owned property is taken.#RupertOnPOWER — The Nonsensikal Lion (@Zikalala_) December 5, 2018

You and Rupert have a secret; tell your followers. — Outcast (@outcast_777) December 5, 2018

@Julius_S_Malema why ddnt u attend the event and challenge Rupert head on ? I feel u missed an opportunity there, instead of constantly tweeting the revolution it could have been televised ???????? Gwala ndini ???????? — DedaniMabhunu_Mkhize (@SireStallion) December 5, 2018

This is hilarious coz EFF is the same party that has been getting handouts from Rupert. Remember when Rupert said he'd expose Malema during his acceptance speech at the Sunday Times awards coz he does give him money — MaLanga (@ZandiileL) December 5, 2018

