Kruger National Park opens Muslim prayer facility

The Kruger National park launched its first ever Muslim prayer facility on Monday, reports Centurion Rekord.

Muslims pray at least three times a day and the facility was built to enable Muslim guests visiting the park to do so.

Before prayer, they are required to wash their hands and feet and gargle their mouths.

The facility, located between the Clock Tower and The Stevenson Hamilton memorial library, includes a washing up area for both men and women.

Kruger National Park’s managing executive Glenn Phillips said the initiative was aimed at promoting inclusivity and diversity at the park.

He said many of the park’s visitors were Muslim, which had made an increased need for the facility clear.

“We have people from different cultures visiting the park and it is our task to try and ensure that we accommodate everyone,” he said.

Muslim religious leader Junaid Hassin said this would help Muslim visitors better practise their religion at the park.

Various people from the Muslim community were in attendance to witness the opening.

