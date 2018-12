More than three areas in eSwatini were affected by a severe hailstorm on Tuesday afternoon, reports Mpumalanga News.

Areas affected include Mhlambanyatsi, Lundzi, Siphocosini, and some parts of Mbabane.

It is reported that 18 cows were killed during the hailstorm.All pictures courtesy of eSwatini Daily News:

