Joburg official asks resident for R70K bribe to write off R550K debt

A city of Johannesburg employee has been arrested for allegedly requesting a R70,000 bribe from a resident, mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday.

Mashaba said the police were looking for another employee who was an alleged accomplice to the crime.

“It is alleged that the suspects approached the resident whose account is in arrears and told him that they would write off his R550,000 debt provided that he pays them R70,000.

“His debt was then reduced to R57,000 and he paid them R30,000. But he was not happy and demanded that his balance on the account should be zero and then he would pay them the balance of R40,000.”

He revealed the city’s group forensic and investigation service had been monitoring the account, and the unit later confronted the resident who confessed to the crime.

Earlier this year, customer care agent in Johannesburg was arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly stealing R500 from a customer.

Last year, another official was arrested for allegedly defrauding the city of nearly R1 million.

“I am deeply disappointed after learning that these corrupt activities are still continuing,” said Mashaba.

