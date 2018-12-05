Malema says he doesn’t know DA councillor suspended for ‘leaking info’ to him

In a bizarre turn of events, EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday said he did not even know Democratic Alliance member Nkele Molapo, who was suspended for allegedly leaking the party’s information to him.

Molapo confirmed her suspension as a caucus member in the municipality to the Mail & Guardian on Wednesday.

She told the publication: “I am still a member of the DA and continue with my council work. I was suspended by caucus chair Gert Visser. I received the notification on Saturday that I have been suspended. Formally I don’t know what I did. I don’t want to talk about the suspension with the media. I am still a councillor and member of the party. I am only suspended as a caucus member and can’t confirm about the allegations.”

Responding to an article by the same publication, the EFF leader said he did not know the councillor in question, leaving his fans wondering what was going on.

“That time I don’t even know her,” he said.

Twitter user @Mokone responded: “Come CiC, she was your little mole, according to the blue side of Afrika Tshipembe [South Africa]. Admit it, she snitched, didn’t she? But, who can trust the DA, anyways. They are so paranoid, they will run away from their shadows ( no metaphor intended),” while @JayBayB28700502 said Malema should not have responded, in case the “truth” came out showing that he “lied” to his followers.

Also read: DA councillor suspended for leaking DA info to Malema

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.