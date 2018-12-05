KZN man arrested for false hijacking claim

Durban North SAPS have arrested and charged a man with defeating the ends of justice after it was found he had falsely claimed he had been hijacked in Umhlanga, reports Northglen News.

According to Capt Raymond Deokaran, spokesperson for the Durban North SAPS, the suspect alleged he had been hijacked and kidnapped on Sugar Close in uMhlanga Ridge.

His vehicle was later recovered in the Verulam area.

“The suspect originally claimed he had been flagged down by someone flashing his lights at him at about 1.30am last Wednesday morning. The suspect alleged four men, who were sitting in the vehicle, flickered their lights at him in an effort to get him to stop.

“The gang of suspects then allegedly asked for directions before hijacking him at gunpoint. He was then forced to sit in the back of the car with two hijackers before eventually being dumped near Verulam. The vehicle was later recovered by Verulam SAPS.

“Through our investigations, we’ve now opened a case of defeating the ends of justice against the suspect. We used the tracking system of the car and CCTV footage from the area where the alleged hijacking took place to find the claim had been false.

“We would like to send out a stern warning to anyone attempting to dupe the police as we screen every case opened. Wasting state money and time impacts on the police service. We will not tolerate such behaviour,” he concluded.

Deokaran added this was the third case of defeating the ends of justice this year alone. Two of those claims were allegedly hijackings, while a third was the theft of a motor vehicle in the Umhlanga area.

