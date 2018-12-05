Correctional services vows to end festive season prison breaks

Operation Vala was launched on Monday to tighten security at all the country’s correctional centres during the festive season, reports Northglen News.

The department said prison escapes increased during the festive season.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla said Operation Vala will be implemented in all the country’s 243 correctional centres.

ALSO READ: Two escaped Sun City prisoners shot dead

The campaign not only focuses on escapes, but also on hostage takings, arson, and the security risks these bring to the safety and security of staff, inmates, and service providers.

During the operation, the department applies limitations on offender movements as well as certain food and other items.

Makwetla said: “This is an operation in line with government’s efforts towards a safer season earmarked to guarantee safety for the country’s citizens and visitors during the festive season. As correctional services, our trend analyses indicate heightened efforts to escape and commit assaults during this time. It is, therefore, necessary that we leave nothing to chance.” The department, he said, was determined to make it impossible for inmates to break the security systems in their desperate pursuit of spending Christmas with loved ones. Operation Vala, an annual event, is conducted jointly with the members of SAPS.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.