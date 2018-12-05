Madibeng mayor recalled after VBS investment corruption

The decision to recall Madibeng mayor Jostina Mothibe was made at a meeting on Monday by the ANC North West Provincial Task Team.

This follows the mayor’s alleged involvement in the VBS bank scam, reports Kormorant.

In a statement issued by the ANC, it said: “There must be criminal charges preferred against those involved.”

The DA said in November that R561.9 million was wasted in irregular expenditure in the 2016/2017 financial year, according to the Auditor-General’s (AG) findings. In a memorandum handed over to the municipality, the party called for Mothibe, 45, to resign, alleging corruption and financial management, as well as service delivery issues.

DA leader in the province and premier candidate Joe McGluwa said: “Under her failed leadership, this municipality illegally invested R50 million in the VBS Bank of which they received R20 million back. All this while basic service delivery like water supply is lacking. This area reaches temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius and people don’t have access to clean, running water.”

Kormorant requested the Madibeng municipality and the DA for comments, and will publish updates as soon as these are received.

