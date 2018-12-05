Westbury residents continue to protest release of alleged murderers

A group of Westbury residents again gathered to protest in the early hours of Wednesday morning, blockading roads with burning tyres and rocks, reports SABC News.

This comes after groups of residents advocating for the recapture of two men alleged to have killed 45-year-old Heather Peterson gathered on Tuesday morning, and again in the afternoon.

Peterson was fatally shot in a suspected gang crossfire while walking home with her 10-year-old son in September.

Fuel Road was blocked with burning tyres on Tuesday afternoon, and reports of cars being stoned were received.

Police are reportedly monitoring the area, after dispersing the protesters that gathered this morning. They have appealed to motorists to report any road blockages, as the group is reported to be moving through the area.

Peterson’s death led to violent demonstrations in Westbury in October, which saw residents block entry to the area. They insisted they were fed up with the crime in the area, corrupt police officials who allowed it to continue, and the government’s apparent lack of intervention.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

