Mpumalanga plane crash victim named

David Goodwin was the 59-year-old British citizen who died in Friday’s Mpumalanga plane crash. His name was released on Monday, reports Lowvelder.

Goodwin died on Friday in a hospital in Pretoria, after the plane he and five other passengers were travelling in crashed near Machadodorp along the Elandshoek road in Mpumalanga on Thursday afternoon.

The other passengers, three British citizens and two South Africans, are currently receiving treatment for burns and spinal injuries at Life Cosmos Hospital in Witbank.

Charlene Tilly is in a surgical ward, awake and stable. She is being treated for burn and spinal injuries.

Tanya Collins is in ICU under sedation and is also being treated for burn and spinal injuries.

The other patients were transferred to another facility for treatment.

The aircraft was engulfed in flames, except for the wings, after it hit the ground.

Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba did not reveal further information, saying this will be done through a preliminary report which will be published within 30 days of the day of the accident.

Brig Leonard Hlathi, provincial police spokesperson, said they do not know what caused the accident and are still investigating.

“They were transported to three different hospitals, in Witbank, Pretoria and Middelburg. We are still investigating who died and updates on those who survived the accident,” said Hlathi.

The occupants were found by farm workers, who notified their supervisor.

Marius Fouche from Hi-Tech Medical Services said the occupants walked a few kilometres looking for help.

They were met by one of the emergency services vehicles travelling to the scene.

“They made their way to the side of the road and that is when they obtained assistance. They were transferred to various hospitals for further treatment,” he said.

According to a BushPilot spokesperson who chose to remain anonymous, the plane belongs to them.

He also confirmed that one of the passengers had died.

“The person died at a hospital in Pretoria. He is a pilot, although he was not the one operating the plane on that day. It is the partner of the pilot who was operating the plane. We do not know what happened when the accident occurred.

“It was a group of people that hired the plane from us, which consisted of friends and family. They were not all South Africans and it was six-seater plane,” he said.

He said he could not reveal additional information.

