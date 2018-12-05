Stage 2 Eskom load shedding to take place between 9am and 10pm again

On Tuesday night, power utility Eskom warned South Africans that the risk of Stage 2 rotational load shedding would remain high for Wednesday.
This morning, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed it for most of the rest of today.
ALERT: The System Operator has just confirmed the implementation of stage 2 loadshedding from 09:00 until 22:00 today. https://t.co/mhA7dcNhM9
— Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 5, 2018
On Tuesday, the utility also implemented power supply cuts between 9am and 10pm due to a shortage of capacity, which Phasiwe said they were working day and night to rectify.
#Loadshedding is likely to occur when demand exceeds supply. @SowetoUrban @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @eThekwiniM pic.twitter.com/gqtygrbWIJ
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 4, 2018
Phasiwe said on Tuesday the situation is only likely to improve from Friday as a number of power generating units remain out of service.
Check your local load shedding schedules or check Eskom’s website if you are a direct customer.
Eskom stops loadshedding for today, but the risk of Stage 2 rotational loadshedding remains high for tomorrow @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @IOL @News24 @BDliveSA @SowetoL @eThekwiniM @CityofChoice_1 @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/3g8BoJkkVR
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 4, 2018
