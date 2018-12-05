 
South Africa 5.12.2018 08:06 am

Stage 2 Eskom load shedding to take place between 9am and 10pm again

Citizen reporter
The power utility continues to face supply challenges, with pressure only likely to ease by Friday or the weekend.

On Tuesday night, power utility Eskom warned South Africans that the risk of Stage 2 rotational load shedding would remain high for Wednesday.

This morning, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed it for most of the rest of today.

On Tuesday, the utility also implemented power supply cuts between 9am and 10pm due to a shortage of capacity, which Phasiwe said they were working day and night to rectify.

Phasiwe said on Tuesday the situation is only likely to improve from Friday as a number of power generating units remain out of service.

Check your local load shedding schedules or check Eskom’s website if you are a direct customer.

