Brics must ‘fight global domination by old colonial powers’

The Donald Trump-led United States-China trade war, was “proof that imperialist forces are determined to retain global domination”, according to Gennady Zyuganov, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF).

In a message read yesterday to the Brics Political Parties Plus Dialogue by CPRF central committee member Slava Tetekin, Zyuganov said the US’ use of sanctions as a political weapon contradicted “the declared freedom of trade, which for centuries was the Bible of the West”.

“This shows their contempt to the international law they always claimed to defend.

“The creation of Brics is a symbol of changing times.

“For the first time in history a powerful group of countries representing three continents has emerged to protect the interests, not only of their population but of many other countries not prepared at this stage to challenge the global rule of the West,” said Zyuganov.

The world, said Zyuganov, was “an eye-witnesses of the developments of truly historic significance”.

He added: “The unipolar world is rapidly becoming a thing of a past.

“New forces emerging in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East are increasingly challenging the global domination of the old colonial powers, which are determined to retain control over the world by economic blackmail, information genocide and military interventions.

“The Brics countries represent the majority of the population of our planet.

“And productive power of these countries is surpassing that of those countries that have built their prosperity on the plunder of human and mineral resources of the East and South.

“As they are no longer able to continue this plunder due to historic changes started by the Great October Socialist Revolution in Russia in 1917, former masters of the world are turning on their own population.”

He said the golden billion of the population was “dwindling into golden hundred million”.

Zyuganov: “The inequality is growing in those countries whose leaders were always claiming to be the champions of freedom, equality and brotherhood.

“The current courageous struggle of the French people against the increase in petrol price, is an indication that the old order is collapsing even in the centers of this order.

“This is a very natural alliance. Russia is historically connected with China, India and South Africa by decades of common struggle against colonialism and subjugation.

“Brazil is an important partner of our country since the times when Latin America stopped to be the backward of the United States of America.”

He added: “We wish the conference success in its deliberations and believe that the results of this important forum will be a major step in the liberation of mankind of the last vestiges of neocolonialism – a guiding star on the road to universal peace and prosperity.”

