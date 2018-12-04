Batohi will have to hit the ground running – DA

The ANC and DA have both congratulated new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the appointment brought a great sense of stability within the national prosecuting authority (NPA) and reflected government’s commitment towards women empowerment, “bringing astute women who understood the law and criminal justice system”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Batohi’s appointment at a media briefing at the Union Building on Tuesday afternoon.

The appointment is an attempt to remedy the state of dysfunctional aspects of the NPA that were identified in court.

Ramaphosa said he sought advice from a panel, including legal experts and representatives, in order to arrive at the decision.

Meanwhile, the DA have made it clear they expect to see Batohi tackle state capture head-on as one of her first priorities.

“This means, among other things, reinstituting charges against the accused in the Estina dairy matter, ensuring that former president Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution is vigorously opposed, and taking urgent steps to secure the extradition of members of the Gupta family in order to face justice in South Africa,” the party said in a statement.

They want Batohi to also tackle investigations into a R500,000 donation from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson which went to Ramaphosa’s campaign fund.

The new NDPP will need to hit the ground running, as the DA claim the NPA is a shadow of its former self.

As the former director of public prosecutions (DPP) in KwaZulu-Natal, Batohi has served as senior legal adviser to the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) since 2009. In 1995, she was in a high-level team appointed by Nelson Mandela to investigate apartheid-era hit squad activities.

According to Corruption Watch, Batohi has an illustrious pedigree, barring a minor incident. A R1,250 speeding fine against her was withdrawn when she was the KZN DPP. This was, however, attributed to an administrative error.

