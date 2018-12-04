Potch shelter finds puppy submerged in water and bound in duct tape

The Matlosana animal shelter in Stilfontein rescued a puppy out of a water pan on Tuesday morning, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

The pup was found with her paws and muzzle wrapped up in duct tape. According to a Facebook post by the animal shelter, the pup was on the brink of death when they found her. The puppy is between five and six weeks old.

ALSO READ: Four puppies rescued from pit toilet in Germiston

“She is currently at our vet fighting for her life,” the shelter said.

Since the shelter is out of funds, they are asking for donations to help pay for the puppy’s treatment.

Donations can be made to:

Matlosana AnimalShelter

FNB Cheque

Account: 62620437691

Branch Code: 240538

Ref: pup help

For more information, contact them at www.matlosanaanimalshelter.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.