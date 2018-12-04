 
menu
South Africa 4.12.2018 03:39 pm

Potch shelter finds puppy submerged in water and bound in duct tape

Marianke Saayman
The pup was on the brink of death when they found her.

The pup was on the brink of death when they found her.

The puppy’s paws and snout were covered in duct tape as she lay helpless in a shallow water pan. WARNING: Images might be disturbing to some viewers.

The Matlosana animal shelter in Stilfontein rescued a puppy out of a water pan on Tuesday morning, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

The pup was found with her paws and muzzle wrapped up in duct tape. According to a Facebook post by the animal shelter, the pup was on the brink of death when they found her. The puppy is between five and six weeks old.

ALSO READ: Four puppies rescued from pit toilet in Germiston

“She is currently at our vet fighting for her life,” the shelter said.

Since the shelter is out of funds, they are asking for donations to help pay for the puppy’s treatment.

Donations can be made to:

Matlosana AnimalShelter
FNB Cheque
Account: 62620437691
Branch Code: 240538
Ref: pup help

For more information, contact them at www.matlosanaanimalshelter.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EMPD rescues injured hijacking victim from back of vehicle 28.11.2018
Increase in Parvo cases presents warning to dog owners 27.11.2018
Man missing from beach, tourist rescued from same beach 28.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.