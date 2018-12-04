Polokwane placed on severe thunderstorm watch

Polokwane is currently under a “severe thunderstorm watch”, according to the South African Weather Service’s website, reports Polokwane Review.

The weather service says thunderstorms are expected between 12pm and 10pm today.

Other areas on watch include Dendron, Makhado, Tzaneen, Phalaborwa, Lepelle-Nkumpi, and Jane Furse.

Limpopo Today 's Weather overview: 4.12.2018 pic.twitter.com/6cxLgSVExE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 4, 2018

The thunderstorm watch comes amidst an advisory by the South African Weather Service of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures expected in parts of Limpopo.

Temperatures will likely “cool” down from tomorrow, despite remaining in the high twenties and low thirties.

