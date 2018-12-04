DA councillor suspended for leaking DA info to Malema

Democratic Alliance member Nkele Molapo has been suspended for leaking information to Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema.

Molapo was suspended from the party’s Tshwane caucus, according to The Sowetan.

Nkele, who was appointed as DA provincial media manager, is accused of sending Malema a screenshot of privileged caucus discussions.

Last week’s meeting was set to discuss the fate of city manager Moeketsi Mosola.

The report suggests Malema, after receiving the screenshot with information, instructed the EFF not to support mayor Solly Msimanga’s bid to have Mosola suspended as city manager.

Molapo denies the allegation.

The screenshot was from the DA’s Tshwane caucus networking group and implied the ANC and EFF did not have the appetite to run the city before the national elections.

The message, believed to have been written by DA councillor Kingsley Wakelin, said: “The national squabbles between the EFF and the ANC create for us the opportunity to reclaim the city and also to get more media airtime as this is what we need desperately.”

Malema, after receiving the text, apparently sent it to Msimanga, questioning him on the screenshot.

Molapo confirmed her suspension, which happened on Saturday, but she denied any wrongdoing.

She asked that those who believed she was guilty should question Malema on where he got the message.

Malema told the paper he did not know Molapo and said he was only in contact with Maimane and Msimanga.

