WATCH: Ramaphosa announces Shamila Batohi as new head of the NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa today named Shamila Batohi as the new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

In an earlier statement, the presidency said the eagerly awaited announcement of the new NDPP would be made at the Union Buildings.

President @CyrilRamaphosa is currently in a briefing with Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, Police Minister Bheki Cele, JCS Minister Mike Masutha and legal advisor, Adv Nokukhanya Jele ahead of this afternoon’s announcement of the new National Director of Public Prosecutions. pic.twitter.com/Z4ab6yXt9v — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

The announcement by the president followed his consideration of the five nominees shortlisted by an advisory panel chaired by Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe.

The nominees were:

– Adv Shamila Batohi

– Adv Siyabulela Mapoma

– Adv Simphiwe Mlotshwa

– Adv Rodney de Kock

– Adv Andrea Johnson

The five final nominees were selected from 11 candidates who were interviewed at the Union Buildings over three days last month to fill the position which became vacant in August when the Constitutional Court declared the appointment of the then NDPP, Shaun Abrahams, invalid. The court had given Ramaphosa 90 days from August 13 to appoint a new NDPP.

In the statement from the presidency, it said that, in October, Ramaphosa had invited a number of legal organisations and independent public institutions to help him identify and select individuals for consideration as possible candidates for the position of NDPP.

The organisations and institutions invited to assist the president nominated senior legal practitioners to serve on the panel headed by Minister Radebe.

President #Ramaphosa: Today, I am announcing the appointment of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions. This follows the order of the Constitutional Court on 13 August 2018 that the President appoint an NDPP within 90 days. #NDPP — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

President #Ramaphosa: In appointing a new NDPP, we are addressing the state of dysfunctionality and deficiencies in the NPA that were identified by the court .#NDPP — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

President #Ramaphosa: The National Director of Public Prosecutions occupies a vital position in our democracy, and makes an essential contribution to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the efficiency and integrity of law enforcement.#NDPP — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

President #Ramaphosa: At this moment in our history, as we address matters that South Africans are most concerned about -state capture, corruption and crime, our country needs an NPA that is above reproach in the performance of its mandate and enjoys the confidence of the public. — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

President #Ramaphosa: The NDPP must ensure that the National Prosecuting Authority exercises its functions without fear, favour or prejudice and should not be beholden to any vested interests, whether in politics, in business or elsewhere. #NDPP — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

President #Ramaphosa: The NDPP needs to be able to take decisions independently and impartially. In appointing the new NDPP, I decided to depart from previous practice.#NDPP — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

President #Ramaphosa: While recognising that the Constitution requires that the NDPP is appointed by the President as head of the executive, I sought the assistance of a panel of individuals from the legal fraternity and Chapter 9 institutions in recommending suitable candidates. — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

President #Ramaphosa: Following a process of nominations, shortlisting and interviews that were open to the media, the advisory panel proposed five candidates for the NDPP position. — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

President #Ramaphosa: After consideration of their recommendations, I have decided, in terms of section 179 of the Constitution, to appoint Adv Shamila Batohi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions. pic.twitter.com/WXoUJb3VdP — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 4, 2018

– Background reporting, ANA

