South Africa 4.12.2018 01:43 pm

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces Shamila Batohi as new head of the NPA

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa is seen during the announcement of a cabinet reshuffle, 22 November 2018, Union Buildings Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The role of prosecutions head has been described as a poisoned chalice, with no one appointed to the job managing to finish their term in office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa today named Shamila Batohi as the new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

You can watch the announcement as it happened live below, courtesy of news channel eNCA.

In an earlier statement, the presidency said the eagerly awaited announcement of the new NDPP would be made at the Union Buildings.

The announcement by the president followed his consideration of the five nominees shortlisted by an advisory panel chaired by Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe.

The nominees were:

– Adv Shamila Batohi

– Adv Siyabulela Mapoma

– Adv Simphiwe Mlotshwa

– Adv Rodney de Kock

– Adv Andrea Johnson

The five final nominees were selected from 11 candidates who were interviewed at the Union Buildings over three days last month to fill the position which became vacant in August when the Constitutional Court declared the appointment of the then NDPP, Shaun Abrahams, invalid. The court had given Ramaphosa 90 days from August 13 to appoint a new NDPP.

In the statement from the presidency, it said that, in October, Ramaphosa had invited a number of legal organisations and independent public institutions to help him identify and select individuals for consideration as possible candidates for the position of NDPP.

The organisations and institutions invited to assist the president nominated senior legal practitioners to serve on the panel headed by Minister Radebe.

You can follow Ramaphosa’s announcement as the presidency tweeted it below:

– Background reporting, ANA

