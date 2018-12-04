Courtney Pieters’ killer to be sentenced on 11 December

Mortimer Saunders, who was found guilty of the rape and murder of toddler Courtney Pieters last month, will be sentenced on 11 December.

Various witnesses took to the stand throughout the day to offer their recommendations as to what Saunders’ sentence should be.

Warrant officer William Kortje, from the Elsies River police unit, told the court that 80% of those who attempt to murder or murder children are people who are known to their victims.

Social worker Evelyn Torode spoke about the attempts of Courtney’s mother Juanita Pieters and her boyfriend Aaron Fourie to deal with what had happened. Pieters expressed her trauma and inability to sleep and Fourie, while admitting to anger over what had happened, said he did not want to seek revenge, but did think that Saunders should receive a minimum of two life sentences.

Jeremy Kessi, a probation officer, cited a report claiming Saunders has denied he planned to kill Pieters, but says that by administering two glasses of poison to the toddler he should have foreseen the consequences for his actions.

Kessi further argued that Saunders had an opportunity to help Pieters but refused to do so. According to the officer, Saunders constitutes a high risk to the weak and vulnerable. Kessi also stressed that premeditated murder carries a minimum sentence of life imprisonment and recommended an extended period of direct imprisonment.

According to Kessi, Saunders never took responsibility for his actions. The fact that Saunders has three children of his own, one of which lives with his parents, was also discussed.

Judge Babalwa Mantame, during the reading of her judgment in the trial on November 7, said the only conclusion that could be drawn was that self-confessed child killer Saunders had raped his victim.

Saunders was arrested in May last year after the body of three-year-old Pieters was found in Epping Industria, nine days after she was reported missing from her Elsies River home.

Saunders denied raping the girl before she died, but admitted to necrophilia. He also claimed she died after he fed her ant poison because she had been disturbing him at the house he shared with her and her family.

“In conclusion, after careful consideration of the totality of evidence that was presented in this court, this court is therefore satisfied that the state has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. And the result? You are found guilty on count one – that is rape on the main count,” ruled Mantame.

The court erupted in applause as the judge read out her findings.

Saunders was also found guilty of premeditated murder.

