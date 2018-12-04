Missing elderly woman’s body found floating in Silverglen Nature Reserve Dam

The Police Search and Rescue Unit discovered the body of a 68-year-old Montford woman, who went missing with her son six days ago, floating in the Silverglen Nature Reserve Dam in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon, reports Rising Sun Chatsworth.

Communications officer of the eThekwini Inner South cluster Cpt Cheryl Pillay said Thanalatchmee Durugan and her 46-year-old son Sagren Pillay were reported missing after Durugan’s daughter visited their home and discovered both of them were not there.

“The reason for their disappearance was unknown. Pillay was last seen in the area of the Silverglen Nature Reserve. Police have intensified their investigations in search of Pillay,” added Cpt Pillay.

He is 1,7 metres in height, about 60kgs and is medium in complexion.

A case of murder was opened for investigation at the Chatsworth SAPS.

Anyone who can assist police in the investigation is urged to contact W/O Cleo Loganathan on 079 837 4182 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

