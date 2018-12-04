Cheryl Zondi launches foundation to help those abused in ‘sacred spaces’

Cheryl Zondi has announced that she is launching a foundation to support women and children who have been abused in “sacred spaces” such as churches.

Zondi is one of the women who has accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso of rape and who inspired South Africans with the bravery she showed giving testimony amid what many felt was unfair treatment at the hands of the pastor’s advocate, Peter Daubermann, during cross-examination.

Zondi announced the establishment of the Cheryl Zondi Foundation at a press conference on Tuesday morning, with the CRL Rights Commission in support of her. The foundation will run public awareness campaigns, assist families of victims of abuse in sacred spaces, assist victims legally and seek to change the legal system to work better for victims.

READ MORE: Court hears how Omotoso sexually assaulted 14-year old Zondi

The tag line of the foundation is “turning pain into purpose”.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was also present at the briefing, as Zondi announced that she had laid a formal complaint with her in a bid to fix South Africa’s witness protection programme, which she says doesn’t currently work.

Cheryl Zondi launches her new foundation today: The Cheryl Zondi Foundation aimed at supporting victims of sexual abuse in spiritual settings, “Turning Pain Into Purpose”. @TheCitizen_News — Jenniffer. (@chisomjokoye) December 4, 2018

Zondi described the abuse of women and children by religious leaders as a form of mind control, and said she wanted the state to do more to combat it.

“When someone owns your mind, they own your life. I wish to do away with this kind of abuse,” Zondi said.

Omotoso and his co-accused face 63 charges and 34 alternative charges in their ongoing trial.

He is believed to have trafficked more than 30 girls and women from various branches of his church to a house in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, where he allegedly sexually exploited them.

Alleged accomplices Lusanda Solani, 36, of Durban, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, of Port Elizabeth, allegedly recruited girls from all over the country and monitored their movements in the houses where they were being kept.

He was arrested by the Hawks on April 20 last year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.