Pretoria company makes custom ‘healing boot’ for injured rhino

A company in Pretoria has come to the aid of an ailing rhino that was shot in a suspected poaching incident at the Kruger National Park, reports Centurion Rekord.

The black female rhino was found with an injured foot almost two months ago and kept in the park’s boma for medical treatment.

Martin Haupt of Africa Wildlife tracking created a boot that would help protect the animal’s foot while it healed.

Veterinarian Peter Buss said the foot had been healing slowly, and that the gear would help protect the foot to speed up the healing process.

“The rhino sustained fractures to the bone as well as two of its toes,” he said.

“It also lost the sole of its heel.”

The rhino has been kept away from its natural habitat to avoid infractions and further damage.

Buss said even though the rhino’s foot would be permanently deformed, it could heal.

Rhino poaching has become a growing problem in the country with over 500 rhinos poached in the first eight months of this year.

The female rhino is given 56 tablets a day, as well as antibiotics, to treat its wound.

The boot was fitted for the first time on Monday following the animal’s wound being treated.

Buss said depending on how fast the animal healed, the plan was to reintegrate it back into the wild.

