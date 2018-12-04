Tshwane city manager rejects Msimanga’s political interference

City of Tshwane manager Moeketsi Mosola reportedly said he has made submissions to the metropolitan’s council which show he had rejected mayor Solly Msimanga’s political interference in the appointment of senior staff.

EWN reports Mosola said he had been against Msimanga’s refusal that former Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp should be fired from her position because of an irregular appointment.

Aucamp resigned from her position in May this year after she was asked by Msimanga.

Mosola’s submissions come after Msimanga’s bid last week to have the city manager suspended was unsuccessful.

Last week, Msimanga announced he would be charging Mosola with misconduct, listing multiple transgressions the city manager committed.

Msimanga said Mosola had brought the city into disrepute by publicly attacking him and his administration.

He said Mosola was underperforming in his duties and targeted senior staff who refused to “play ball” in the alleged irregular appointment of GladAfrica.

It is reported that Mosola is of the view that attempts to oust him from the position are politically motivated because he had acted against wrongdoing.

Last week, the Democratic Alliance laid charges of crimen injuria and defamation of character against Mosola.

Msimanga and Mosola’s work relationship has recently been strained, with the latter approaching the Labour Court to successfully interdict the mayor and council speaker Katlego Mathebe from tabling a preliminary report that stated he irregularly appointed project management consultants GladAfrica.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.