Uber promises to ‘make things right’ following Global Citizen Festival chaos

Uber has apologised to South Africans following the bad service rendered to Global Citizen Festival attendees at the FNB stadium on Sunday. Uber found itself on the Twitter trends list after people struggled to get an Uber on request, while those who did paid a lot more than they should have, despite Uber promising not to raise its prices before 3am on Monday.

It said in a statement before the concert: “Standard Uber rates will apply to all trips starting from FNB stadium, which means that you don’t have to worry about dynamic pricing. Applicable only to trips starting at FNB stadium between 10am on 2 December and 3am on 3 December.”

However, people took to social media to share screenshots of the high prices.

Now it has apologised for the bad service offered to South Africans, further offering to refund those who paid more than they should have. Uber said it would also reach out to those who could not get one, “to make things right”.

“We’d like to apologise to anyone who had a poor experience leaving the Global Citizen Festival last night. Due to network coverage issues and limited traffic flow, both of which were out of our control, we were unable to provide the seamless experience which you have come to expect from us.

“Given these challenging circumstances, we eventually made the decision to switch on dynamic pricing to encourage more drivers to stay on in the area. We assure you that we will be fulfilling our promise of standard Uber rates and will be fully refunding all riders who were affected by the dynamic pricing after 11pm.

“We’ll also be reaching out to all of you who were not able to get a ride, so that we can make things right. Your feedback matters and we’ll work hard to ensure that this never happens again.”

