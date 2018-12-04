Injured Rosebank College student succumbs to injuries

The family of a 23-year-old student who was recovering in Steve Biko’s intensive care unit (ICU) are finding it hard to accept that he has passed away, they told Pretoria East Rekord.

Mzuvukile Qaqoba, a final year financial marketing student at Rosebank College, passed away on Friday.

He was reported missing at the beginning of November by his family, only to be found at Steve Biko Hospital.

He had been in the hospital’s ICU since November 5 with head injuries and a broken shoulder blade.

His mother, Noxolo Qaqoba, previously told Pretoria East Rekord that according to hospital records, he was admitted as an unknown patient after he was discovered by paramedics on the side of a road in Arcadia.

“I am not exactly sure where in Arcadia, but it looks like he was badly beaten or thrown out of a flat. He sustained head injuries which resulted in internal bleeding,” she said.

He was originally from Zwelitsha in Eastern Cape but resided in Arcadia.

His uncle Mzwandile Manto said it was a difficult time for the family.

“We were hopeful that he would make it. We kept going to the ward checking up on him while hoping for the best. Although it was not promising, we were hopeful and we never saw this coming,” he said.

