Ruling parties to push for people’s policies at Brics summit

The ruling and former ruling parties from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) will play a more vigorous role in pushing for the governments of their countries to implement policies that would have a significant impact on the lives of their people.

This emerged yesterday as the parties from Brics countries prepared for a three-day summit, starting today at the Sheraton Hotel in Tshwane.

The meeting, hosted by the ANC, will be opened by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will again address the gathering as a guest speaker tomorrow.

The summit will also discuss the fourth industrial revolution, inclusive economic development and peace and stability. It will make resolutions on those issues after breakaway commissions.

National executive committee (NEC) member and chair of the party’s subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu said the dialogue would be held under the theme “Towards Building a Common Agenda, Inclusive Development and Multilateralism in the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

Responding to a question from The Citizen, Zulu said political parties played a significant role in influencing the governments of their countries to implement policies that would have impact on the lives of the people. They monitor and ensure that the resolutions taken at party conferences are implemented.

The summit programme would be directed by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and Zulu today, NEC members Thoko Didiza and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tomorrow and by Bongani Bongo, ANC member of parliament and former minister of state security on Thursday.

