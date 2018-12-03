KZN police seek assistance with locating suspected councillor killer

SAPS political task team investigators in KwaZulu-Natal have appealed for assistance from members of the community with regards to a wanted murder suspect.

Msawenkosi Thabani Ndimande, 26, is wanted for the murder of a councillor in 2017.

On August 30 2017, Kwazikwakhe Everlasting Mkhize, 35, was shot and fatally wounded while returning from a meeting at Enkanyezini. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds all over his body. A case of murder was opened at the Camperdown police station and assigned to the political task team for investigation.

On October 22 2018, detectives were conducting an investigation into the murder when they spotted the suspect’s vehicle with four occupants at Enkanyezini.

SAPS KZN spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “They instructed the suspect to stop but he sped off whilst shooting at police. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed. One of the occupants, Snothi Dladla, 31, died at the scene whilst two passengers sustained injuries due to the crash. The suspect who was the driver was not injured and managed to flee the scene during the shootout with police. None of the police officers were injured. Cases of attempted murder and culpable homicide were opened at the Camperdown police station.”

Ndimande is sought for murder, attempted murder and culpable homicide. A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the court. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Constable Kubheka on 079 658 2411 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

