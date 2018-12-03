Man dives to his death at Tshwane swimming pool

A man died on Monday in a diving accident at a Tshwane metro swimming pool at the Klipkruisfontein resort, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

The man apparently hit his head as he dove into a swimming pool at the resort near Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

“The deceased dived into the pool at around 10.30am and hit his head,” said spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

Mashigo said lifeguards removed him from the pool and applied CPR until paramedics arrived.

“The paramedics managed to revive him for a short while, but unfortunately he was declared dead just after midday.”

He added the death was being investigated and the metro was awaiting the autopsy report.

“The deceased’s family has also been informed,” Mashigo said.

The metro is also set to offer counselling to the lifeguards and other staff at the resort.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Mashigo urged parents and the users of the metro’s facilities to abide by the rules and co-operate with the lifeguards to avoid the “recurrence of such unfortunate incidents”.

