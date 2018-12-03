NUM chair stabbed at Gold Fields

A Gauteng regional chairperson of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was reportedly stabbed during a meeting with members of the union at Gold Fields, News24 reports.

The chairperson, named Ndlela Radebe, was addressing the union’s members who allegedly want to go back to work following a strike at the mine.

It is reported that Radebe is in a stable condition.

On November 2, the NUM embarked on a protected strike at South Deep mine in a bid to protest retrenchments of 1,100 more workers at the mine.

Gold Fields, one of the world’s largest gold mining firms, commenced a Section 189 process with the mine’s two registered trade unions in August to retrench up to 1,560 employees at its South Deep mine.

To date, striking employees have lost more than R55 million in wages and earnings.

The strike has been marred by violence and intimidation, resulting in some employees who want to return to work being denied access, in contravention of a court interdict and the recognition agreement between South Deep and the NUM.

