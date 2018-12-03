Police reminds residents to check their alarms

The Linden police are urging the community to test their alarm systems for functionality as the year draws to a close and the festive season begins, reports Randburg Sun.

Linden Police Station’s Captain Alex Vermaak said it was important for schools and businesses to do the same.

“Make sure that your alarm systems are in working order. Some people, because they never have an emergency to use it, never get their alarm tested. When a crime occurs, an alarm system is no use to you if it is not working.”

According to Vermaak, an alarm system is something that requires your constant attention so that it is ready to work when an emergency arises.

While it is highly recommended that your alarm system is connected to a security company, it still can be used as a deterrent if it is not.

Vermaak reminded the community at the Linden Police Station’s External Role-player’s Forum on November 27 about a Linden CPF Sector 3 project, Security Angels, which sought to help vulnerable elderly people in the community by installing alarm systems for them if they could not afford one.

“If you know of any vulnerable elderly people and you have not contacted the project yet, I would advise you to do so. Crime always increases during this the festive season, so it is important that everyone can be safe,” Vermaak said.

Details: www.besafe.joburg; 082 499 1507.

