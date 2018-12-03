Sasol trends at number two for Global Citizen robberies

Southern African energy company Sasol has dominated the Twitter trends list after various social media users took to social media to share harrowing tales of the violence they fell prey to while waiting for transport at the Sasol garage located near FNB Stadium.

Shortly after concertgoers made it home safely after running for their lives, getting robbed, and escaping rape attempts, they took to social media to chronicle their brushes with ruthless criminals.

While most experiences were horrific, some shared stories of the good samaritans who helped them out of situations that could have ended badly.

Sasol trends for #GlobalCitizen robberies

After hearing that police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said only one case had been reported, Twitter users went on even more of a tweet rampage.

Naidoo said although social media tells a different tale, most of the reports were only published on social media and not filed as actual reports of crime police stations.

???? He wants email of the complaints: Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo – 082 567 4153 vnaidoo@saps.gov.za — EtienneZA (@74LER) December 3, 2018

Speaking during a media briefing in Port Elizabeth, police minister Bheki Cele urged victims to file actual cases as the police cannot do anything without it.

Minister Cele addresses tweets about the alleged incidents that took place after the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. He says only one person has opened a case adding that he inviting everyone who was a victim of crime to come forward and open a criminal case. #sasol @AlgoaFMNews pic.twitter.com/u8NJCbyLLC — Athi Plaatjie (@athi_plaatjie) December 3, 2018

Police Minister Bheki Cele called on victims of crime to come forward: “There is no need to blame South African police that there was no Uber, there was no transport and all that – that should be asked from the organisers.”

Neither Sasol nor the owners of that particular petrol station have issued any statements.

READ NEXT: You deserved to get robbed for spitting in the faces of the poor – Ntsiki Mazwai on post-Global Citizen crime

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.