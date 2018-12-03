KZN attempted robbery victim shoots and kills suspect

Police are still searching for the second man who was involved in an alleged robbery in Pinetown on Monday morning, reports Highway Mail.

According to Pinetown Cluster communications officer Capt Bongumusa Manqele, the victim was preparing to stop at the traffic lights in the corner of Anderson and Old Main Roads when he was approached by two men just after 7am.

“One of the men pointed a knife at the victim and he retaliated, shooting both of them. They fled, but the other one suspect fell and died,” said Manqele.

A case of attempted robbery and a case of inquest have been opened at Pinetown SAPS.

