South Africa 3.12.2018 01:14 pm

Secunda flying squad cops injured in collision with bakkie

Arisja Misselhorn
The scene of the crash.

The cops sustained moderate to serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

A vehicle from the Secunda police’s flying squad and an Isuzu bakkie collided near the water reservoirs on the N17 highway between Kinross and Trichardt just before noon on Monday, reports Ridge Times.

Two cops sustained moderate to serious injuries. The driver of the bakkie sustained light injuries.

ER24 ambulance service and Langamed South transported the injured to hospital.

The police, traffic department, Jelani Security, and the municipal fire brigade were on the scene.

Capt Bettina Zondo, Secunda police spokesperson, said the police are investigating the accident.

