South Africa 3.12.2018 12:57 pm

No surprises as DA hands ANC low marks in ‘Cabinet Scorecard’

Daniel Friedman
City of Tswane Mayor Solly Msimanga stands in confidence together with the DA leader Mmusi Maimane before vote of no vote of confidence motion. Picture: Cebisile Mbonani

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi somehow managed to score a whopping 7.5 out of 10 from his political rivals.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng held a press conference on Monday to share the results of the “Cabinet Scorecards” they have issued, scoring ANC MECs in the province out of ten.

In an outcome that should surprise absolutely no one, the party has given its rivals low scores, almost across the board.

The scorecards see the official opposition appointing themselves political critics as they hand out marks out of ten and assessments of the performances of individual MECs.

According to the party, the scorecard “is an analysis based on the individual MEC’s grasp of their portfolio demands, leadership skills, approachability, willingness to appear before oversight committees & quality of written/oral responses in the legislature”.

Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and MEC for human settlements, cooperative governance and traditional affairs Uhuru Moiloa fared the worst, with a score of only 1 out of 10.

MEC for social development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza and community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane didn’t do much better, earning just 2 out of 10.

Sports, arts, and recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko and social development MEC Lebogang Maile both got 3 out of 10, with finance MEC Barbara Creecy and MEC for infrastructure development Jacob Mamobolo each scoring a 4.

READ MORE: DA scorecard: ‘F’ for fail goes to ANC government

Gauteng’s premier David Makhura, described by the DA as a man of “many words and very few actions”, also received a 4 out of 10.

MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vardi earned himself a comparatively high 5 out of 10.

The only shock was education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who somehow managed to get 7.5 out of 10 as well as some compliments.

Lesufi “has a clear vision of where his department is headed and has made a tremendous effort to modernise education in Gauteng, as well as to ensure that learners receive quality education,” the DA said.

