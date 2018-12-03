No surprises as DA hands ANC low marks in ‘Cabinet Scorecard’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng held a press conference on Monday to share the results of the “Cabinet Scorecards” they have issued, scoring ANC MECs in the province out of ten.

In an outcome that should surprise absolutely no one, the party has given its rivals low scores, almost across the board.

The scorecards see the official opposition appointing themselves political critics as they hand out marks out of ten and assessments of the performances of individual MECs.

According to the party, the scorecard “is an analysis based on the individual MEC’s grasp of their portfolio demands, leadership skills, approachability, willingness to appear before oversight committees & quality of written/oral responses in the legislature”.

Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and MEC for human settlements, cooperative governance and traditional affairs Uhuru Moiloa fared the worst, with a score of only 1 out of 10.

MEC for social development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza and community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane didn’t do much better, earning just 2 out of 10.

Sports, arts, and recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko and social development MEC Lebogang Maile both got 3 out of 10, with finance MEC Barbara Creecy and MEC for infrastructure development Jacob Mamobolo each scoring a 4.

Gauteng’s premier David Makhura, described by the DA as a man of “many words and very few actions”, also received a 4 out of 10.

MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vardi earned himself a comparatively high 5 out of 10.

The only shock was education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who somehow managed to get 7.5 out of 10 as well as some compliments.

Lesufi “has a clear vision of where his department is headed and has made a tremendous effort to modernise education in Gauteng, as well as to ensure that learners receive quality education,” the DA said.

Premier @David_Makhura has left an uninspiring legacy which has amounted to very little change of fortune for Gauteng’s 14 million residents. #GPCabinetScorecard pic.twitter.com/MCtKOcTVpJ — DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) December 3, 2018

MEC Ramokgopa has been remiss in not giving a higher priority to finding the 21 Esidimeni patients who are still missing. She scores 1/10#GPCabinetScorecard pic.twitter.com/qJETUgHM75 — DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) December 3, 2018

MEC adi's department has regressed in its management of contracts & the delivery of new roads. The department's procurement processes have delayed many important contracts & have caused a loss in budget for the construction of new roads.#GPCabinetScorecard #GPPoliticalReport pic.twitter.com/gY0QcK8fdl — DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) December 3, 2018

MEC Mazibuko lacks vision for the department as she has failed to ensure that the department delivers when it comes to programmes that will have a lasting impact on grassroots development of sports. She scores 3/10#GPCabinetScorecard #GPPoliticalReport pic.twitter.com/1s1572OXYv — DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) December 3, 2018

Instead of focusing on the core mandate of his department – economic growth – MEC Maile spends large amounts of the departmental budget on advertising his own face on billboards around the province.#GPCabinetScorecard #GPPoliticalReport pic.twitter.com/nywo2TkAIt — DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) December 3, 2018

In dealing with his failure, this MEC spends an inordinate amount of time and money applying public relations, white-washing and tap-dancing. He scores 4/10#GPCabinetScorecard #GPPoliticalReport pic.twitter.com/6s1MTSqEpn — DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) December 3, 2018

MEC Uhuru Molloa appears to be completely overwhelmed with the complexities of his task and totally out of his depth when attempting to formulate or drive any programmes. He scores 1/10#GPCabinetScorecard #GPPoliticalReport pic.twitter.com/LZYgqMdONq — DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) December 3, 2018

MEC @Lesufi has a clear vision of where his department is headed and has made a tremendous effort to modernize education in Gauteng, as well as to ensure that learners receive quality education. He scores 7.5/10 #GPCabinetScorecard #GPPoliticalReport pic.twitter.com/I7edP1XpXZ — DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) December 3, 2018

David Makhura claims that 420 000 net new jobs have been created in Gauteng since 2014 when he took office, but according to Stats SA, 4 794 000 were employed in March 2014, rising to 5 077 000 employed in September this year.#GPCabinetScorecard #MsimangaForPremier — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) December 3, 2018

