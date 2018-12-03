 
South Africa 3.12.2018 01:12 pm

Maepa to open ‘k-word’ case against DA member, another against Msimanga

Citizen Reporter
ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa addresses the media in Pretoria, 17 September 2018. Picture: ANA

According to the regional chair, his party is in possession of a sensitive message implicating a member of the opposition.

Tshwane ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa is allegedly planning to lodge criminal charges against a few DA members – one of those charges being for the use of the k-word in a WhatsApp group.

The regional chair is allegedly planning to lodge criminal charges against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and a DA MEC.

He will be lodging a complaint against a DA member for allegedly using the k-word when describing other DA members in a WhatsApp group.

Maepa plans on opening a criminal case against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga for the contravention of a municipal act at the Brooklyn police station on Monday.

He claims to be in possession of a WhatsApp message that is likely to swing the Economic Freedom Fighters and ANC members to vote in favour of suspending the city manager.

In August, the ANC revealed they wanted Maepa to take over as Tshwane mayor when Msimanga was facing the votes of no confidence from both the EFF and ANC.

The party claimed Msimanga was proven beyond reasonable doubt to be running a corrupt administration, however, he survived the motions of no-confidence.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

