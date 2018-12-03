Maepa to open ‘k-word’ case against DA member, another against Msimanga

Tshwane ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa is allegedly planning to lodge criminal charges against a few DA members – one of those charges being for the use of the k-word in a WhatsApp group.

The regional chair is allegedly planning to lodge criminal charges against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and a DA MEC.

#ANCTshwane | Kgosi Maepa says the ANC in Tshwane will be pressing criminal chargers against DA member Fred Nel for allegedly using the “K” when describing DA members in an alleged WhatsApp chat. — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) December 3, 2018

He will be lodging a complaint against a DA member for allegedly using the k-word when describing other DA members in a WhatsApp group.

Maepa plans on opening a criminal case against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga for the contravention of a municipal act at the Brooklyn police station on Monday.

He claims to be in possession of a WhatsApp message that is likely to swing the Economic Freedom Fighters and ANC members to vote in favour of suspending the city manager.

In August, the ANC revealed they wanted Maepa to take over as Tshwane mayor when Msimanga was facing the votes of no confidence from both the EFF and ANC.

The party claimed Msimanga was proven beyond reasonable doubt to be running a corrupt administration, however, he survived the motions of no-confidence.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.