Six killed while fixing broken-down bakkie

Six males were killed on D812 road yesterday when a vehicle coming from Kabokweni towards the R40 crashed into stationary vehicles, reports Mpumalanga News.

Communications officer from the department of community safety security and liaison Moeti Mmusi said: “One bakkie was stuck on the road and a sedan stopped by to assist. In the process, another vehicle crashed into the occupants of the two stationary vehicles, killing all six of them instantly.”

The accident happened on Sunday evening.

The other two males were occupants of the broken down bakkie and were Zimbabwean nationals.

Two others were slightly injured, and were rushed to Themba Hospital.

