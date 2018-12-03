State capture inquiry inspects Guptas’ compound in Saxonwold – report

Former African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament (MP) Vytjie Mentor is on Monday reportedly accompanying commission of inquiry into state capture investigators and evidence leaders at the compound of the Guptas in Saxonwold where an on-site inspection is being conducted.

The on-site inspection follows Ajay Gupta’s dismissal of Mentor’s evidence at the commission.

The Gupta brother claimed that Mentor’s description of the layout, inside, and the outside of the Saxonwold compound of the controversial family had been incorrect.

Business Day reports that long-drawn negotiations preceded the onsite inspection which is being conducted in the presence of the Guptas’ lawyers.

Mentor reportedly described the steps of the Guptas’ compound as a cream marble, which Ajay Gupta says is false because they are actually black granite.

The Gupta brother further dismissed Mentor’s testimony that the compound in Saxonwold has a giant pillar at its reception.

The former ANC MP said the reception area also had two couches, which Ajay dismisses as well, saying the area has a piano.

During her testimony at the commission, Mentor described the Gupta home as having marble stairs, bathrooms with a gold finish, and exquisite mirrors.

She said a chef greeted her after she was taken inside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold eight years ago, where she was offered a promotion to become public enterprises minister.

Mentor told the commission of inquiry into state capture that she was taken to the Saxonwold mansion from the Gupta family’s Sahara Computers company. She had landed at OR Tambo International Airport earlier that Monday in 2010 a few weeks after she returned from China.

Mentor said: “When I arrived at the gates, we found two security guards. The vehicle drove in and was led to the steps leading into the house. There were several other houses inside the yard, but the one I was taken into was the biggest of them…like a mansion. Inside there were a lot of artwork, two couches and a coffee table, and I sat on one [couch]. There was this huge window, and I remembered that because I liked it and saw that it brought in a lot of sunshine.

“The house looked like it was a work in progress because for a house that big size, it was sparsely furnished, with [the] reception area having two couches and a table. I tried to figure out whether the artwork was wallpaper or proper work by an artist …

”I took a particular like for the beautiful bathrooms and wondered if that was real gold. The mirrors were also exquisite, I like French mirrors and I took a liking for the ones in the bathroom. I also saw some expensive hand lotions.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.