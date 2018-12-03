SA makes Human Trafficking Act official

Human trafficking has been described as “modern-day slavery” and is regarded as the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world, generating billions of dollars in earnings for traffickers.

South Africa has ratified legislation dealing with all forms of trafficking in persons, just in time for the “16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children” campaign, reports Berea Mail.

The Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, establishes the offence of human trafficking and other related offences, creates penalties, provides for protection and assistance to victims of human trafficking, and provides for the return and repatriation of foreign victims of trafficking.

Trafficking involves the act of selling, recruitment, transportation, delivery, transfer, exchange, leasing, harbouring, or receipt of a person and can occur over international borders and within the borders of a country.

Regional communications manager of the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN Natasha Kara said: “Curbing the scourge of human trafficking is one of our priorities as an organisation. We are the lead department in the KZN Human Trafficking, Harmful Traditional Practices, Pornography, Prostitution, and Brothels task team. As a member of the public, if you come across a child who is the victim of trafficking, you have a legal duty to report this to the police. Failure to report this can result in you being prosecuted and, if convicted, receiving a sentence of up to five years imprisonment.”

For more information on human trafficking or to report any cases of human trafficking, feel free to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline on 0800 222 777.

