Gupta mining firm CEO killed in bloody drive-by shooting

Jogannath Prasad Arora, chief executive of a Gupta-owned mining company facing liquidation, has been assassinated in what has been described as a movie-style drive-by shooting.

Arora, who was CEO of JIC Mining Services, was gunned down while driving on New Road in Midrand on Saturday evening. The ambush happened at around 11pm. The attackers fled the scene after the shooting.

According to The Star’s report, the vehicle he was driving was found riddled with bullets.

They said Arora, who was alone in the vehicle, tried to save his life by driving to a nearby hospital. Police said he was found riddled with bullets on the road.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said Arora was already dead when help arrived at the scene.

Makhubele said the motive for the killing was still unknown and a manhunt for the culprits had been launched.

JIC Mining Services is facing liquidation after a decision was granted last month to liquidate the Gupta-linked mining company.

The company was registered as Westdawn Investments, which specialised in underground mining in gold and platinum.

Arora was left at the company after the Gupta brothers left the country when they resigned from their positions in management. They fled to Dubai, leaving around 800 employees at the firm to lose their jobs.

The company was in debt to the tune of about R60 million.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.