Alleged rapist flees with victim’s clothing

A case of rape was opened at the Meadowlands Police Station on November 7 after a woman from Ndaba Street, Meadowlands, Zone Seven, alleged that she was attacked by a man known to her, reports Soweto Urban.

At about 6pm, the would-be rapist visited the victim and her sister, who were enjoying drinks in the victim’s backroom.

The women alleged the man offered to buy them more drinks. After having a few, the man insisted on leaving with the rape victim, who refused. After her constant refusal to leave with him, the man left the pair.

A short while later, the two sisters went to a nearby tavern to purchase more drinks and met up with the victim’s boyfriend. The woman alleged she asked the two to return to her room with her. After returning to her backroom, the victim’s boyfriend left and she fell asleep, leaving the door unlocked. The woman alleged that, at about 3am, she woke to find the man on top of her. She fought him and he fled with her clothing. She was taken to the Nthabiseng Healthcare Facility for treatment and police have launched a manhunt for the alleged rapist.

