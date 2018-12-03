Fans slam chaos, violence and ‘mass mugging’ after Global Citizen

Music revellers who attended the Global Citizen Festival showpiece at the FNB Stadium on Sunday have detailed horrific experiences after the show ended, from extreme traffic congestion to lack of public transport, and robberies occurring right outside the stadium.

People took to Twitter, reporting robberies, muggings, assaults and sexual harassment. Some have even described a “mass mugging” and reported that there were “screams everywhere”.

Security refused to escourt young women through the mugging spot @Sasol during and after #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. The thugs were stationed there for hours with no police presence. pic.twitter.com/UYK668DBto — Qiniso Ntuli (@speakwealth) December 3, 2018

My mood was damped at the end when everyone was leaving the stadium. Criminals were working overtime. Literally witnessed a group of guys mugging a lady then taunting her and laughing while she was crying out for help ???? #GlobaCitizenFestival — Motshidisi (@TshidiBaby_) December 3, 2018

I’ve never seen such mugging after an event, all you hear is screams and people running away ????????‍♂️ — LightSkinnedKeithSweat (@Belo007) December 3, 2018

I was at the Sasol garage after #GlobaCitizenFestivalSA when a woman was fighting off a guy who was mugging her! SAPS was nowhere to be found!!! Two young girls were walking in between cars on the main road crying begging to be lifted to a secure place! ???????????????? — Namhla R. (@namnangoku) December 3, 2018

From being super proud of South Africa for hosting such an awesome #GlobalCitizenFestival, to extreme disappointment and disbelief with the mugging, pickpocketing and poor security in Soweto. Definitely the last time we will be using @Uber_RSA for a major concert. — Rennay Dorasamy (@rennaydorasamy) December 3, 2018

Sad, someone described it as "mass mugging", there were screams everywhere. #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. https://t.co/0NQAdjzJlP — Charlie Langa (@CharlieLanga) December 3, 2018

So unfortunate @GlblCtzn festival ended in tears for my 2 daughters after violent mugging while waiting for @Uber_RSA @Uber ride after #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA Lot of distraught women suffered similar fate. Nonchalance from @SAPoliceService & @AsktheChiefJMPD officers sickening. — Tebogo Khaas (@tebogokhaas) December 3, 2018

Yesterday, the guys who were mugging people had dodge people “chasing them”. That was part of their plan to make sure that they got away with it. Traumatizing #GlobaCitizen — The Light (@Mbali_Tiangzz) December 3, 2018

The much-anticipated show to honour Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013 and would have turned 100 this year, lived up to expectations with the headline act of American superstars Beyonce and Jay-Z leaving fans crying for more. But afterwards, many fell prey to crime while trapped in the stadium due to heavily backed-up traffic.

On social media, people detailed how the precinct became a “war zone” as running battles ensued between criminals and showgoers, with many being mugged for their belongings while young women waiting for their rides home at a nearby garage were harassed with allegedly no security or police in sight.

There were reports of a group of about 30 men using knives and guns to attack people and grab their belongings, with some being allegedly stabbed and left with broken noses.

The Gautrain commuter services, which ferried people from Park Station in the Johannesburg central business to the stadium, said its buses were often stuck in traffic, with the last bus departing the stadium at around 3.30 am after the show ended at 11.30 pm.

After such an inspiring evening, we are saddened to hear the challenges people had while leaving the venue. We have been working to support people getting home safely. — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) December 3, 2018

The official Twitter account for Global Citizen expressed sadness at “challenges” faced by people leaving the venue and said they had been “working to support people getting home safely”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.