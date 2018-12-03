Jacques Pauw asks questions about Malema’s wife’s Porsche

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw tweeted a bird’s-eye view of what is reportedly Julius Malema’s Johannesburg residence from Google Earth, as confirmation of a story on EWN, which reported that the EFF leader’s immediate family is living in a house owned by alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti.

“It’s true,” said Pauw, before tweeting the residence’s address.

UPDATE: Pauw has since deleted the tweet including Malema’s address at the request of the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef). More on that here.

According to The President’s Keepers author: “EWN should also ask where Mantwa Malema’s white Porsche Cayenne comes from.”

EWN reported that Malema’s wife and children live in a house owned by Mazzotti, who told the publication he would not hide his friendship with the EFF leader and that Mantwa Malema was paying market-related rent to live on the property.

Malema, meanwhile, did not answer questions, only saying he was currently living in a house provided by the state in Cape Town.

Pauw and the politician have been in conflict over the journalist’s tweets about the EFF’s alleged illicit cigarette funding.

Malema wrote Pauw a letter in July demanding that he withdraw a social media statement that Mazzotti had paid the EFF leader’s R18 million tax bill.

The author responded by releasing a slew of further allegations regarding the politician’s alleged links to the tobacco-smuggling underworld.

Then, last week, Pauw tweeted a seemingly recent picture of Mazotti with Malema and his son, which angered EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who responded by calling the journalist a “sick old white man”.

Pauw, who has – like other investigative journalists – been a thorn in Malema and the EFF’s side this year, captioned the photo: “I hope self-confessed fraudster and smuggler Adriano Mazzotti and his cronies at Carnilinx have lately sold lots of cigarettes because I have a sneaky suspicion that his bud Malema [is] (again) going to need some of his profits. An expensive friendship, isn’t it Adriano?”

