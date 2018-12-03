 
South Africa 3.12.2018 08:38 am

Family defrauds Mpumalanga business of almost R12m

CNS reporter

The suspects appeared before the Middelburg Regional Court on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering last week, and were remanded in custody.

The Mpumalanga Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members arrested four family members for alleged fraud of R12 million, reports Mpumalanga News.

According to the Hawks, in 2017 Linda Eberson, who was employed by Middelburg Dakkappe company as a debtor and credit clerk, allegedly defrauded the establishment  by channelling the cash into her personal accounts and family members.

It is also alleged that several fictitious creditors accounts and existing creditor particulars were also utilised to siphon the company.

Following a lengthy investigation, Linda, Frans Hendrik Ebersohn, Francios Ebersohn and Hendrik Stepheneous Eberson were detained on Tuesday last week.

The case was postponed to Monday while further investigations continue.

