Family defrauds Mpumalanga business of almost R12m

The Mpumalanga Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members arrested four family members for alleged fraud of R12 million, reports Mpumalanga News.

According to the Hawks, in 2017 Linda Eberson, who was employed by Middelburg Dakkappe company as a debtor and credit clerk, allegedly defrauded the establishment by channelling the cash into her personal accounts and family members.

ALSO READ: Man in North West court for alleged R250k roof sheet fraud

It is also alleged that several fictitious creditors accounts and existing creditor particulars were also utilised to siphon the company.

Following a lengthy investigation, Linda, Frans Hendrik Ebersohn, Francios Ebersohn and Hendrik Stepheneous Eberson were detained on Tuesday last week.

The case was postponed to Monday while further investigations continue.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.