Former ANC treasurer-general Mendi Msimang passes away

The Citizen has learnt that former ANC treasurer-general Mendi Msimang has passed away.

The specific details of the struggle veteran’s death are not yet known.

BREAKING NEWS: Former High Commissioner to the UK London & ANC Treasurer General Mendi Msimang has passed away. He was married to former Minister of Health, Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, until her death in 2009 #sabcnews #safmsunrise pic.twitter.com/EAwdXhAEpw — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) December 3, 2018

He fulfilled the role of treasurer under Thabo Mbeki in his first term from 1997. He was also the husband of the late former minister of health, Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, who passed away in 2009.

During the struggle in the 1960s, he worked as the ANC’s London representative.

He was the ruling party’s treasurer during the years the controversial arms deal was being negotiated by Mbeki’s presidency.

