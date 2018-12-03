 
South Africa 3.12.2018 08:30 am

Former ANC treasurer-general Mendi Msimang passes away

Charles Cilliers
8 December 2008. South Africa. Gauteng. Johannesburg. Thandi Modise, Mendi Msimang at Mendi Msimang's 80th party held at Luthuli House, Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

Msimang was also the high commissioner in London between 1995 and 1998.

The Citizen has learnt that former ANC treasurer-general Mendi Msimang has passed away.

The specific details of the struggle veteran’s death are not yet known.

He fulfilled the role of treasurer under Thabo Mbeki in his first term from 1997. He was also the husband of the late former minister of health, Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, who passed away in 2009.

During the struggle in the 1960s, he worked as the ANC’s London representative.

He was the ruling party’s treasurer during the years the controversial arms deal was being negotiated by Mbeki’s presidency.

