Eskom resumes Stage 2 load shedding until 10pm

After Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe warned in a tweet that Stage 2 load shedding would most likely be implemented yet again today, he confirmed it would start at 9am in a televised interview with eNCA on Monday morning.

NOTICE: The System Operator has just confirmed the implementation of stage 2 loadshedding from 09:00 until 22:00. https://t.co/cjyjUct7Y2 — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 3, 2018

He said a number of power-generating units were still out of service due to breakdowns and that load shedding was on the cards for 13 hours, from 9am to 10pm.

ALERT: With a number of power generating units still out of service due to breakdowns, the prognosis for today is that Eskom will be forced to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 09:00 to 22:00 again. — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 3, 2018

He had earlier tweeted that the situation for the entire week continues to look bad and that it was going to take a lot of hard work and money to get the power grid stable again.

The entire week could be severely constrained if we are unable to replenish the diesel and water reserves, and reduce the high unplanned outages. Eskom teams are working hard to salvage the situation but the process is going to be hard, long and costly. — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 2, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.