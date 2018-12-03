 
South Africa 3.12.2018 09:05 am

Eskom resumes Stage 2 load shedding until 10pm

Citizen reporter
Eskom power lines. Picture: ANA

The power utility has warned that the situation for the rest of this week continues to look bleak.

After Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe warned in a tweet that Stage 2 load shedding would most likely be implemented yet again today, he confirmed it would start at 9am in a televised interview with eNCA on Monday morning.

He said a number of power-generating units were still out of service due to breakdowns and that load shedding was on the cards for 13 hours, from 9am to 10pm.

He had earlier tweeted that the situation for the entire week continues to look bad and that it was going to take a lot of hard work and money to get the power grid stable again.

