WATCH: Vodacom stores vandalised following EFF ‘abusers of democracy’ image

Vodacom stores at Mall of the North in Polokwane and Makhado in Limpopo have been vandalised following comments made by Corruption Watch chairperson Mavuso Msimang at the 2018 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards this week.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted videos and pictures of a crowd of people, allegedly EFF members, singing and dancing after vandalising stores.

Damage caused at a @Vodacom store in Polokwane, allegedly by EFF members. pic.twitter.com/yMvLwuajTJ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 2, 2018

EFF members now at East Gate mall @Vodacom pic.twitter.com/abAciGO71J — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 2, 2018

Vodacom received criticism on social media following a keynote address by Msimang, who, according to reports, showed an image of EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, with the title “Abusers of Democracy”.

However, in a statement, Vodacom distanced itself from the comments, saying it could not “censor” Msimang’s views as it believed in freedom of expression.

“Vodacom can confirm that Corruption Watch chairperson, Mavuso Msimang, was invited to give the keynote address at last night’s Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards to speak on the importance of media freedom and why it should be preserved.

“Mr Msimang’s views are his own and are not those held by Vodacom. Vodacom believes in freedom of expression and would not censor Mr Msimang’s views; or those of other opinion makers. Vodacom is against discrimination and bigotry in all their manifestations, including race, age, gender, disability, religion, sexual orientation and political thought.”

Read more: Vodacom lambasted for EFF ‘abusers of democracy’ image

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.