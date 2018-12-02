 
menu
South Africa 2.12.2018 05:39 pm

WATCH: Vodacom stores vandalised following EFF ‘abusers of democracy’ image

Citizen reporter
.

.

Another picture shows alleged EFF members outside a Vodacom store at East Gate Mall.

Vodacom stores at Mall of the North in Polokwane and Makhado in Limpopo have been vandalised following comments made by Corruption Watch chairperson Mavuso Msimang at the 2018 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards this week.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted videos and pictures of a crowd of people, allegedly EFF members, singing and dancing after vandalising stores.

Vodacom received criticism on social media following a keynote address by Msimang, who, according to reports, showed an image of EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, with the title “Abusers of Democracy”.

However, in a statement, Vodacom distanced itself  from the comments, saying it could not “censor” Msimang’s views as it believed in freedom of expression.

“Vodacom can confirm that Corruption Watch chairperson, Mavuso Msimang, was invited to give the keynote address at last night’s Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards to speak on the importance of media freedom and why it should be preserved.

“Mr Msimang’s views are his own and are not those held by Vodacom. Vodacom believes in freedom of expression and would not censor Mr Msimang’s views; or those of other opinion makers. Vodacom is against discrimination and bigotry in all their manifestations, including race, age, gender, disability, religion, sexual orientation and political thought.”

Read more: Vodacom lambasted for EFF ‘abusers of democracy’ image

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
In dealing with Malema, citizens are doing the state’s job 1.12.2018
Floyd Shivambu vows civil action against Mail & Guardian and Sunday World ‘lies’ 1.12.2018
EFF accuses AfriForum of being a front for DA, Cope, ACDP, and FF+ 30.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.